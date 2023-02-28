U.S. law enforcement officials said on Monday that the U.S. Marshals Service experienced a security breach more than a week ago, which led to the compromise of sensitive information.

Following the breach, the system was disconnected from the network, and the Justice Department launched a forensic investigation.

U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson Drew Wade told NBC News, “The affected system contains law enforcement sensitive information, including returns from legal process, administrative information, and personally identifiable information pertaining to subjects of USMS investigations, third parties, and certain USMS employees.”

According to the report, the breach did not involve the witness protection program and no one in the program is in danger as a result of the breach.

Despite this, the official confirmed that the incident is significant, as it impacted sensitive information related to Marshals Service investigations.

Nonetheless, the agency has managed to create a workaround that allows it to continue its operations and efforts to locate fugitives.

The post US Marshals Service Hit By ‘Major’ Cyberattack Targeting Sensitive Law Enforcement Information: Report appeared first on Breaking911.