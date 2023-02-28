Tue. Feb 28th, 2023

    Hasan Minhaj Brutally Roasts Racist ‘Dilbert’ Creator on ‘The Daily Show’

    Hasan Minhaj Brutally Roasts Racist ‘Dilbert’ Creator on ‘The Daily Show’

    “This is the American dream, baby!” Hasan Minhaj said at the top of his first episode as guest host of The Daily Show Monday night. “I worked here for five years just so I could substitute teach for a week.”

    The former correspondent and host of Netflix’s Patriot Act began by explaining that he should probably be talking about pressing issues like the war in Ukraine, the train derailment in Ohio or the earthquake in Turkey. “But apparently, the biggest story in the newspaper is on the comics page.”

    Minhaj was, of course, talking about the racist rant from Dilbert creator Scott Adams that has led to papers all over the country dropping the comic strip once and for all.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

