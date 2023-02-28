Tue. Feb 28th, 2023

    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on Trump for Trying to Censor Him

    By

    Feb 28, 2023 , , , , ,
    Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on Trump for Trying to Censor Him

    ABC

    As Jimmy Kimmel explained during his late-night monologue on Monday, he woke up to dozens of text messages over the weekend about a report in Rolling Stone that said while Donald Trump was president he tried to pressure Disney to rein in the host’s jokes at his expense.

    “In other words, President Karen demanded to speak to my manager,” Kimmel said. “And you’d think the guy who fathered Eric and Don Jr. would know how to handle jokes, but I guess not.”

    The revelations only seemed to embolden Kimmel, who went on to joke, “Usually when he wants somebody to stop talking about him, he pays them $130,000, but he wanted me to do it for free!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Body found floating at the Port of Los Angeles

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Two missing Maine women discovered alive in their Jeep – after getting stuck in the snow for 5 DAYS

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Burny Mattinson, Animator, Director, and Disney’s Longest-Serving Employee, Dies at 87

    Feb 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Body found floating at the Port of Los Angeles

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Two missing Maine women discovered alive in their Jeep – after getting stuck in the snow for 5 DAYS

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Burny Mattinson, Animator, Director, and Disney’s Longest-Serving Employee, Dies at 87

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on Trump for Trying to Censor Him

    Feb 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy