Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on Trump for Trying to Censor Him

ABC

As Jimmy Kimmel explained during his late-night monologue on Monday, he woke up to dozens of text messages over the weekend about a report in Rolling Stone that said while Donald Trump was president he tried to pressure Disney to rein in the host’s jokes at his expense.

“In other words, President Karen demanded to speak to my manager,” Kimmel said. “And you’d think the guy who fathered Eric and Don Jr. would know how to handle jokes, but I guess not.”

The revelations only seemed to embolden Kimmel, who went on to joke, “Usually when he wants somebody to stop talking about him, he pays them $130,000, but he wanted me to do it for free!”

Read more at The Daily Beast.