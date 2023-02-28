Tue. Feb 28th, 2023

    News

    Burny Mattinson, Animator, Director, and Disney’s Longest-Serving Employee, Dies at 87

    By

    Feb 28, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Burny Mattinson, Animator, Director, and Disney’s Longest-Serving Employee, Dies at 87

    The Walt Disney Company

    Burny Mattinson, an animator who was the Walt Disney Co.’s longest-serving “cast member,” and helped bring to life many of the studio’s most beloved classics, including Lady and the Tramp, Sleeping Beauty, and The Lion King, died Monday, the company announced. He was 87.

    In a press release attributing the death to a short illness, Disney said that Mattinson had been set to receive his 70th anniversary service award (“the first ever”) in June. At the time of his death, he was still working full-time at Walt Disney Animation Studios as a story consultant and mentor, according to the company.

    “Burny’s artistry, generosity, and love of Disney Animation and the generations of storytellers that have come through our doors, for seven decades, has made us better—better artists, better technologists, and better collaborators,” said Jennifer Lee, Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer. “All of us who have had the honor to know him and learn from him will ensure his legacy carries on.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Body found floating at the Port of Los Angeles

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Two missing Maine women discovered alive in their Jeep – after getting stuck in the snow for 5 DAYS

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on Trump for Trying to Censor Him

    Feb 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Body found floating at the Port of Los Angeles

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Two missing Maine women discovered alive in their Jeep – after getting stuck in the snow for 5 DAYS

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Burny Mattinson, Animator, Director, and Disney’s Longest-Serving Employee, Dies at 87

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on Trump for Trying to Censor Him

    Feb 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy