WhatsNew2Day

Neighbors at war after serial poop-thrower ‘cretin’ who kept throwing dog shit off his balcony PUNCHES someone on the street: ‘When I find out who you are’

A neighbor was hit by poop and admitted ‘you got me’

Warned dog owner they can ‘expect similar treatment’

The post Brisbane man blasts Newstead apartment owner for throwing dog poo off balcony as council steps in appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.