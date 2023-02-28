A traveler carries his passport and declaration as he goes through U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The US passport system is backed up (again) — just in time for Spring break.

Expedited passport renewal now lists a wait time of five to seven weeks, not including delivery.

Panicked travelers faced with canceling costly vacations are calling their senators for help.

If your passport is expiring anytime soon, get in line — and quickly.

US passport renewal services are facing increased wait times this month as travelers gear up for Spring and Summer vacations.

Since January, processing times for routine passport renewals have increased from 6-9 weeks up to 8-11 weeks, with expedited services jumping from 3-5 weeks to 5-7 weeks, per the State Department website. That doesn’t include delivery times, which can add “several weeks” more, the agency says.

Travelers have been facing passport renewal backlogs for the past two years, as the government struggles to keep up with pent-up travel demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency has increased staffing levels this year and is currently hiring additional staff, a State Department spokesperson told Insider, adding that a majority of customers receive their passports within the published timeframes.

Expedited passport renewal services are reserved for travelers whose departure dates are within less than 11 weeks away from the time of application and cost an additional $60. Travelers can apply in-person at an acceptance facility or by mail.

The US Department of State has been slowly rolling out an online passport renewal option since August, with the latest application window closing earlier this month. Approximately 500,000 applicants have used the new online portal since its launch, according to the agency.

But some frustrated travelers with international trips quickly approaching say they still haven’t received their passports despite applying multiple months in advance and are now faced with canceling costly vacations, The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend.

“My passport has been in processing for six weeks now, and I did pay for expedited,” New York resident Shelagh Conley told Spectrum News earlier this month. “Don’t plan your trip before you have your passport in your hand, because it’s too stressful.”

In tight situations like these, it’s recommended to call your local congressional representatives for emergency assistance.

If you applied and have not received your passport within five days of planned international travel, you should call the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778 to make an appointment at a passport agency, a State Department spokesperson said.

