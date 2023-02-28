WhatsNew2Day

Fears Russia is planning a false flag chemical weapons attack in Ukraine that it will blame on the West as the Kremlin accuses the US of plotting a ‘provocation’

Allegations came from the head of Putin’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov claimed that the former US ambassador in Moscow warned at a conference that Russia was planning to use chemical weapons

The post Fears Russia is planning false flag chemical weapons attack in Ukraine that it will blame on West appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.