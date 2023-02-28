More of Russia’s soldiers have died in Ukraine — a war Putin thought would be over in days — than in all its wars since World War II combined, new analysis finds

Ukrainian artillerymen fire a howitzer in the Zaporizhzhia Region of southeastern Ukraine on December 16, 2022.

Dmytro Smoliyenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

More Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine than in all of Russia’s wars since World War II combined.

Despite high losses, both sides are fighting “a war of attrition,” the Center for Strategic & International Studies said.

Putin originally thought the war would be over in days, but Russia has failed on multiple fronts.

More Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine than in all of its wars since World War 2 combined, per new analysis.

According to a brief from the Center for Strategic & International Studies, between 40,000 and 60,000 Russian soldiers died in the war.

Russian troops are dying each month at a rate “at least 25 times the number killed per month in Chechnya and 35 times the number killed in Afghanistan,” the center wrote.

The whopping casualties are the greatest since World War, in which more than 8.7 million soldiers died, though exact figures are still debated by historians.

The brief said the high casualties are the result of Ukrainian “military innovation” and counteroffensives, including Ukraine’s defense of Kyiv in the spring of 2022 and counteroffensives in the territory around Kharkiv in the northeast late last year.

Earlier this month, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted an update that Russian forces had “likely suffered 175-200,000 casualties since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. This likely includes approximately 40-60,000 killed.”

The casualty rate reportedly “significantly increased” after Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed a “partial mobilization” of Russian forces, UK intelligence said.

Insider previously reported that as many as 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in combat as of December 2022.

Despite high losses, both sides are now fighting “a war of attrition” to wear each other down, chip away at defenses, and replenish resources as quickly as possible, according to CSIS.

While neither side has gained much territory since late 2022, “casualty rates have increased” and both Russian and Ukrainian forces have damaged weapon systems and equipment.

The update comes days after the first anniversary of the war. When Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin originally believed he could capture Kyiv in a matter of days. But Russian generals seriously overestimated Russia’s military — and underestimated Ukrainian forces — leading to poor strategy, command failures, and mismanaged logistics.

Ukraine, although originally mismatched in terms of military power and resources, was able to resist Russia’s invasion of the capital and force Russian troops to withdraw to the east.

Read the original article on Business Insider