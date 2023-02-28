Drunk Elephant’s Two Best-Selling Creams Are Coming in Refillable Pods

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Drunk Elephant.

Despite being blessed with a career that allows me to constantly try new beauty products, if you’ve peered into my medicine (OK, skincare cabinet) during the past three years, you’d find my trio of tried-and-trues that stay in my lineup no matter what else I’m sampling: Biologique Recherche’s Lotion P50 1970 Toner, SkinMedica’s TNS Advanced+ Serum, and Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream. To be fair, I love a lot of Drunk Elephant’s products—and not just because of its superb formulas that make clinical-level actives actually fun, but also because the brand cares about other important things aside from skin health—namely, the planet.

All of the vegan and cruelty-free brand’s packaging is already recyclable and comes with foolproof instructions detailing how to recycle them, but Drunk Elephant’s latest launch takes its eco-forward initiatives even further. Today, the brand announced on Instagram that it will be expanding its sustainability efforts with the launch of cute AF “refillable, reusable, and relovable” pods for its two best-selling creams: my favorite, the aforementioned Protini Cream, and my second favorite, the Lala Retro Whipped Cream on March 15.

