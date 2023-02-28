Sam Bankman-Fried Confidant Cops a Guilty Plea

Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Former FTX bigwig Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to fraud Tuesday, the third of fallen wunderkind Sam Bankman Fried’s executives to flip on him as he faces criminal fraud charges.

Singh copped to six counts including conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws.

Singh, 27, worked for two years at Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, before helping launch FTX in 2020. The ex-Facebook engineer helped write the code underlying FTX’s operations and was deeply engaged in its operations—according to The Wall St Journal, he was one of three executives to know about Bankman-Fried’s plan to send FTX customer money to Alameda. He also lived with Bankman-Fried at the company’s Bahamian compound.

