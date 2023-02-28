Tue. Feb 28th, 2023

    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried Confidant Cops a Guilty Plea

    By

    Feb 28, 2023 , ,
    Sam Bankman-Fried Confidant Cops a Guilty Plea

    Dado Ruvic/Reuters

    Former FTX bigwig Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to fraud Tuesday, the third of fallen wunderkind Sam Bankman Fried’s executives to flip on him as he faces criminal fraud charges.

    Singh copped to six counts including conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws.

    Singh, 27, worked for two years at Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, before helping launch FTX in 2020. The ex-Facebook engineer helped write the code underlying FTX’s operations and was deeply engaged in its operations—according to The Wall St Journal, he was one of three executives to know about Bankman-Fried’s plan to send FTX customer money to Alameda. He also lived with Bankman-Fried at the company’s Bahamian compound.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

    By

    Related Post

    News

    U.S. mistakes led to rapid collapse of Afghanistan government, report states

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    The Mandalorian star Gina Carano’s character will REMAIN in the show after her controversial posts

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    5 ways small-business owners can use Reddit as a secret weapon to build niche communities and dig up new trends

    Feb 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    U.S. mistakes led to rapid collapse of Afghanistan government, report states

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    The Mandalorian star Gina Carano’s character will REMAIN in the show after her controversial posts

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    5 ways small-business owners can use Reddit as a secret weapon to build niche communities and dig up new trends

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Dollar General’s stores are so overrun with merchandise that fire marshals are closing them

    Feb 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy