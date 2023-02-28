Tue. Feb 28th, 2023

    News

    Shakira Invokes Taylor Swift While Shading Her Ex’s New Girlfriend

    By

    Feb 28, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Shakira Invokes Taylor Swift While Shading Her Ex’s New Girlfriend

    REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

    Shakira has addressed her headline-making split from soccer star Gerard Piqué and his cheating allegations for the first time. In a new interview with the Mexican outlet Canal Estrellas, Shakira directed a pointed comment at Clara Chia Marti, Piqué’s 23-year-old new girlfriend, with whom he recently went Instagram-official.

    “There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women,” the global music superstar said (per The Daily Mail), echoing Madeleine Albright and, notoriously, Taylor Swift.

    News broke last June that Shakira and Piqué, who share two children but never married, were separating after 11 years together amid rumors that the former Manchester United player had been unfaithful.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    U.S. mistakes led to rapid collapse of Afghanistan government, report states

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    The Mandalorian star Gina Carano’s character will REMAIN in the show after her controversial posts

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    5 ways small-business owners can use Reddit as a secret weapon to build niche communities and dig up new trends

    Feb 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    U.S. mistakes led to rapid collapse of Afghanistan government, report states

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    The Mandalorian star Gina Carano’s character will REMAIN in the show after her controversial posts

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    5 ways small-business owners can use Reddit as a secret weapon to build niche communities and dig up new trends

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Dollar General’s stores are so overrun with merchandise that fire marshals are closing them

    Feb 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy