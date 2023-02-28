Shakira Invokes Taylor Swift While Shading Her Ex’s New Girlfriend

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Shakira has addressed her headline-making split from soccer star Gerard Piqué and his cheating allegations for the first time. In a new interview with the Mexican outlet Canal Estrellas, Shakira directed a pointed comment at Clara Chia Marti, Piqué’s 23-year-old new girlfriend, with whom he recently went Instagram-official.

“There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women,” the global music superstar said (per The Daily Mail), echoing Madeleine Albright and, notoriously, Taylor Swift.

News broke last June that Shakira and Piqué, who share two children but never married, were separating after 11 years together amid rumors that the former Manchester United player had been unfaithful.

