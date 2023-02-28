Accused Russian ‘Spy’ Just Wants to Pay His Bills

U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii

A Coast Guard veteran and suspected Russian spy who served for 22 years under an assumed identity stolen from a dead baby wants his creditors to know that while he may be in jail awaiting trial, he’s not a deadbeat.

Walter Glenn Primrose, 67, sent a letter, obtained by The Daily Beast, from a Honolulu federal lockup to the court clerk overseeing his case, complaining that the FBI has prevented an associate from paying his bills for him during his detention.

“This is the third person listed on a simple Power of Attorney who has been ‘interviewed’ by the FBI and chased away,” Primrose wrote, noting that if his bills are left to “fallow or accumulate” prior to potentially getting hit with “insurmountable fees or fines from the upcoming proceeding,” he won’t be able to pay them off. “As may be confirmed with the Prosecutor’s Office, until my incarceration, I was most prompt and diligent with bills and finances.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.