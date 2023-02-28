Joy Behar Actually Comes to MTG’s Defense Over Attack Claims

ABC News

The View’s Joy Behar surprisingly rallied to the defense of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday, declaring that she was “on Marjorie’s side” when it came to the MAGA congresswoman’s claims that she was attacked at a restaurant.

Greene, who sparked backlash recently for proposing a “national divorce” between red and blue states, tweeted on Monday night that she was “attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane [woman] and screamed at by her adult son.” She added that the alleged attackers “had no respect” for the restaurant’s staff or those “who simply have different political views.”

The lawmaker’s deputy chief of staff Nick Dyer later told NBC News that a woman “started berating” Greene at the restaurant before the woman’s son began “screaming expletives at the top of his lungs.” Dyer also said that the restaurant asked the pair to leave before moving Greene and her staff to a private table.

Read more at The Daily Beast.