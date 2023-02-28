Tue. Feb 28th, 2023

    2 Nashville Middle School Students Arrested For Making Mass Shooting Threat

    TENNESSEE (MNPD) – Two Nashville Prep Middle School 8th grade students have been arrested today following a threat made last Thursday on social media.

    Both 13-year-old students confessed the motive for threatening a mass shooting on Instagram was to get out of school on Friday.

    Both students have been charged with a threat of mass violence at a school and false report of an emergency.

