2 Nashville Middle School Students Arrested For Making Mass Shooting Threat

TENNESSEE (MNPD) – Two Nashville Prep Middle School 8th grade students have been arrested today following a threat made last Thursday on social media.

Both 13-year-old students confessed the motive for threatening a mass shooting on Instagram was to get out of school on Friday.

Both students have been charged with a threat of mass violence at a school and false report of an emergency.

