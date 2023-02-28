Tue. Feb 28th, 2023

    News

    Cops seized four medical gloves, a silver flashlight and Bryan Kohberger’s Under Armour underwear

    By

    Feb 28, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Cops seized four medical gloves, a silver flashlight and Bryan Kohberger’s Under Armour underwear

    WhatsNew2Day

    REVEALED: Pennsylvania police seized four medical gloves, a silver flashlight and Bryan Kohberger’s Under Armor socks, boxers and shorts when they arrested him at his parents’ home

    Kohberger was arrested on December 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville
    A newly released search warrant reveals what items they seized at the time
    They took a silver flashlight, four medical gloves, four mouth swabs and clothing

    By Jen Smith, lead reporter for WhatsNew2Day.Com

    The post Cops seized four medical gloves, a silver flashlight and Bryan Kohberger’s Under Armour underwear appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Biden Nominates Julie Su as U.S. Labor Secretary

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Man Tried Boarding Flight With AR-15, Taser, Fake US Marshals Badge: Dourt Docs

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    The View’s Joy Behar DEFENDS Marjorie Taylor Greene over restaurant attack

    Feb 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Biden Nominates Julie Su as U.S. Labor Secretary

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Man Tried Boarding Flight With AR-15, Taser, Fake US Marshals Badge: Dourt Docs

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    Cops seized four medical gloves, a silver flashlight and Bryan Kohberger’s Under Armour underwear

    Feb 28, 2023
    News

    The View’s Joy Behar DEFENDS Marjorie Taylor Greene over restaurant attack

    Feb 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy