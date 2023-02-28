Cops seized four medical gloves, a silver flashlight and Bryan Kohberger’s Under Armour underwear

WhatsNew2Day

REVEALED: Pennsylvania police seized four medical gloves, a silver flashlight and Bryan Kohberger’s Under Armor socks, boxers and shorts when they arrested him at his parents’ home

Kohberger was arrested on December 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville

A newly released search warrant reveals what items they seized at the time

They took a silver flashlight, four medical gloves, four mouth swabs and clothing

