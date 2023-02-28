According to a federal complaint unsealed on Monday, a convicted felon from New Jersey attempted to board a flight with an AR-15 rifle, a Taser, and a fake U.S. Marshal’s badge last year.

Seretse Clouden was charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and fraudulent possession of an identification document and authentication feature of the U.S. after the incident at Newark Liberty International Airport on December 30.

The complaint states that Transportation Security Administration agents discovered two .40 caliber Glock magazines containing fifteen rounds of ammunition and a ballistic vest carrier that displayed the words ‘Deputy Marshal’ during routine screening of Clouden’s checked luggage destined for Fort Lauderdale.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that Clouden had never been employed by the agency.

When questioned, Clouden told officers that he did not have any law enforcement credentials or firearms ID cards from any state.

Subsequently, officers searched his luggage and found an AR-15 rifle, a .40 caliber handgun, a Taser, a spring-loaded knife, an expandable baton, a .308 caliber rifle, and “United States Marshal” credentials with his name and picture, as well as a badge.

The flight was delayed, and Clouden’s luggage was removed.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Clouden once worked as an “executive protection officer.” It was unclear if he intended to carry out any harm on the plane.

The post Man Tried Boarding Flight With AR-15, Taser, Fake US Marshals Badge: Dourt Docs appeared first on Breaking911.