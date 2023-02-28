Biden Nominates Julie Su as U.S. Labor Secretary

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced that he intends to nominate Julie Su, who currently holds the position of deputy secretary of labor, as the next secretary of labor.

Should the Senate confirm her nomination, Su would make history as the first Asian American to serve as a Cabinet secretary in the Biden administration.

Su’s appointment would result in the replacement of Marty Walsh, who recently departed his role to assume the position of head of the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

“It is my honor to nominate Julie Su to be our country’s next Secretary of Labor. Julie has spent her life fighting to make sure that everyone has a fair shot, that no community is overlooked, and that no worker is left behind,” Biden said. “Over several decades, Julie has led the largest state labor department in the nation, cracked down on wage theft, fought to protect trafficked workers, increased the minimum wage, created good-paying, high-quality jobs, and established and enforced workplace safety standards.”

