Wed. Mar 1st, 2023

    News

    Dead Ringers on Amazon looks even more horrifying than the 1988 original

    By

    Feb 28, 2023 , , , ,
    Dead Ringers on Amazon looks even more horrifying than the 1988 original

    WhatsNew2Day

    On Tuesday, Prime Video shared the teaser trailer for its modern TV adaptation on 1988’s Dead Ringers with Rachel Weiss. Based on David Cronenberg’s aforementioned psychological thriller starring Jeremy Irons, this reinterpretation from showrunner Alice Birch (Normal people, Succession) sees Weisz take on Iron’s dual role as identical twin gynecologists Elliott and Beverly Mantle, albeit now transformed into women.

    The post Dead Ringers on Amazon looks even more horrifying than the 1988 original appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Florida Man Kills Pet German Shephard, Calls The Cops & Blames Intruder: Sheriff

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    DA Asks Judge to Declare Maurice Hastings Factually Innocent of 1983 Murder

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Poll shows Labor leading ahead of NSW election

    Mar 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Florida Man Kills Pet German Shephard, Calls The Cops & Blames Intruder: Sheriff

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    DA Asks Judge to Declare Maurice Hastings Factually Innocent of 1983 Murder

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Poll shows Labor leading ahead of NSW election

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Jim Chalmers grilled by Sunrise’s David Koch over capital gains tax on family home after super tweak

    Mar 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy