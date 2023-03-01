Dead Ringers on Amazon looks even more horrifying than the 1988 original

WhatsNew2Day

On Tuesday, Prime Video shared the teaser trailer for its modern TV adaptation on 1988’s Dead Ringers with Rachel Weiss. Based on David Cronenberg’s aforementioned psychological thriller starring Jeremy Irons, this reinterpretation from showrunner Alice Birch (Normal people, Succession) sees Weisz take on Iron’s dual role as identical twin gynecologists Elliott and Beverly Mantle, albeit now transformed into women.

