Good Samaritans Break Into Bathroom Stall, Rescue Woman From Attempted Rape: Police

Miami police credit two witnesses with saving a woman from a man who attempted to rape her in a public bathroom on Thursday at Brickell City Centre shopping mall.

According to a police report, the man, identified as 28-year-old Raziel Domingo Madrigal, followed two women into the second-floor ladies’ room near the mall’s Apple Store just before 10 a.m.

One of the women managed to escape the bathroom, but the other was trapped inside.

Madrigal locked the bathroom door and whispered, “someone really dangerous is out” to the victim, WPLG reported.

Despite her attempts to lock herself in a stall, Madrigal managed to push his way in, sit on top of her, and hold her down while attempting to remove her pants. The victim screamed and fought back, but Madrigal continued to hold her down.

Fortunately, a passerby alerted two witnesses that a man was sexually assaulting a woman in the bathroom, and they rushed in to help. They found Madrigal holding the victim down inside a stall and kicked him in the shin to release her.

The woman was able to escape while the witnesses guarded Madrigal until the police arrived.

Madrigal was taken into custody and is facing charges of kidnapping, attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, battery, and resisting arrest. He appeared before a judge on Saturday and is being held without bond.

