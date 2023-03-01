Race Faker Dubbed ‘Raquel Dolezal’ Quits Philly-Based Social Justice Charity

AFSC

A white woman, who converted to Islam and allegedly posed as a person of color for years, has resigned from her position in a social justice organization founded by Quakers after being exposed for race faking.

The woman, who goes by the name Raquel Saraswati, was the chief inclusion officer of Philadelphia-based American Friends Service Committee and had been lauded for her racial and LGBTQ+ equity efforts. But praise for Saraswati’s activism has evaporated after she was accused of faking her ethnic background.

“[American Friends Service Committee’s] Chief Equity, Inclusion, and Culture Officer, Raquel Saraswati, who is facing public allegations that she misrepresented her background and past associations, has informed us of her intention to separate from the organization,” the organization said in a statement to Daily Mail, adding that job candidates do not have to prove their ethnic background in order to apply for positions.

Read more at The Daily Beast.