Florida Man Kills Pet German Shephard, Calls The Cops & Blames Intruder: Sheriff

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (FCSO) – On Monday, February 27, 2023, deputies responded to 256 Westhampton Dr in Palm Coast after a male, identified as Robert Williams, reported that his home had been broken into and that his dog had been killed. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased German Shephard dog with a gunshot wound to the head within the residence.

The FCSO Major Case Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Ring surveillance footage of the home indicated that the male appeared to have been the only person within the home and the only person armed. There were no signs of forced entry into the residence or signs of a struggle.

Detectives served a search warrant and seized two Glock handguns, four long guns, and a large quantity of ammunition from William’s residence. In particular, a .35 lever-action rifle was found near the deceased dog with a spent casing still in the chamber. The deceased dog was removed by Palm Coast Animal Control and will be taken to the University of Florida for a necropsy.

Due to the totality of the evidence, Williams was arrested for Animal Cruelty Causing Cruel Death, Pain, and Suffering and Discharging a Firearm on a Residential Property. Williams was transported to the Flagler County Inmate Facility and is being held with no bond.

“This man tried to cover up his crime by claiming that an intruder killed his dog,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Violence is never the answer, especially violence against animals who cannot protect themselves. I hope he will never be able to have a pet again and be held accountable for the death of his dog.”

