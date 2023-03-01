House Oversight Chair Laments That Joe Biden’s Dead Son Was Never Prosecuted

EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer invoked the late son of President Joe Biden on Tuesday, lamenting that Beau Biden was never prosecuted over an investigation into illegal contributions involving his father’s 2008 presidential campaign.

When he’s not busy threatening pay-TV providers for not carrying his favorite right-wing channels, or warning that Chinese spy balloons may drop “bioweapons” on the U.S., Comer has devoted much of his energy to launching an investigation into presidential son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

During an appearance on former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs’ podcast, Comer and the election-denying MAGA acolyte bemoaned that the U.S. attorney probing Hunter Biden has yet to bring any charges.

Read more at The Daily Beast.