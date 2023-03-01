Nationwide Insurance Review 2023

Our experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Bottom line: Nationwide Renters Insurance – Product Name Only offers auto, homeowners, and life insurance. It’s been around since 1926 and offers generally good rates, with decent customer satisfaction ratings.

Nationwide Insurance Pros and Cons

ProsConsEstablished insurance companyNational presenceDiscounts for bundling insurance productsCustomer satisfaction varies across products

Nationwide Auto Insurance Review

Nationwide started in 1926 as Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. In 1955, it changed its name to Nationwide as it expanded across the country.

Nationwide ranked #9 in J.D. Power’s auto claims satisfaction. It also ranked as the best car insurance for senior drivers in our guide to the best car insurance companies.

Nationwide offers comprehensive, collision, liability, uninsured and underinsured, and full coverage car insurance. It features roadside assistance, accident forgiveness for minor violations, and discounts on your deductible for safe driving. If your car is totaled in an accident and you have collision or comprehensive coverage, your deductible will be waived.

Nationwide also gives drivers discounts for using telematics smartphone apps like SmartMiles and SmartRide.

Customers can track claims using smartphone tracker software if their car is in the bodyshop. Like most insurance companies, Nationwide provides discounts for bundling your home and auto insurance.

There are four types of insurance coverage: liability insurance (required by most states), comprehensive, collision, and full car coverage. If you lease or finance your car, your lender may require comprehensive and collision coverage.

The difference between the various coverage types is outlined in the table below:

DamageComprehensiveCollisionLiabilityFullTheftYesNoNoYesVandalismYesNoNoYesFireYesNoNoYesNatural disasterYesNoNoYesFalling objects (tree)YesNoNoYesAnimal damageYesNoNoYesCollision/accidentNoYesNoYesRolloverNoYesNoYesBodily injury/medical billsNoNoYesYesPhysical damageNoNoYesYesProperty damageNoNoYesYesUninsured motoristNoNoYesYes

Nationwide Auto Insurance Features and Discounts

Accident forgiveness — Avoid a rate increase after the first at-fault accident or minor violation on your policy.Vanishing deductible — Earn $100 off your deductible for each year of safe driving, up to $500.Roadside assistance — 24/7 emergency help if you need fuel, a tire change, a jump-start, or a tow.Total loss deductible waiver — Have the physical damage deductible (comprehensive or collision) waived in the event your car is totaled in an accident.SmartRide — Earn discounts for using your smartphone to track driving habits.SmartMiles — If you’re an infrequent driver, pay less with a flexible monthly rate based on how many miles you drive.Good student discount — Discount for students 16 to 24 years old who maintain a B or better.Anti-theft discount — Get a discount if your vehicle is equipped with certain anti-theft devices.

Nationwide Homeowners Insurance Review

Nationwide ranked #14 in J.D. Power’s homeowners customer satisfaction rankings.

Nationwide offers homeowners, condo, and renters insurance. Nationwide homeowners insurance features include better roof replacement, guaranteed replacement cost, service line protection, and SmartHome device discounts. Most of these features are available for an additional cost, as an add-on to your homeowners policy.

Homeowners insurance protects your dwelling, personal belongings, and offers personal liability coverage for injuries that happen on your property. Standard homeowners insurance looks like the table below, but coverage varies depending on your provider:

CoverageIncluded with homeowners insurance?Dwelling/StructureYesPersonal liabilityYesPersonal belongingsYesLoss of Use (additional living expenses)YesHigh-end electronics/special jewelryLimited, requires add-on*Equipment breakdownYesElectrical outageYes*Service linesYes*Cyber liabilityYes*Water damageYesFloodNo**Wind or hailYes, but not high winds***EarthquakeNo*PetsYes*

*Available as add-on coverage if not part of policy

**Flood insurance is available through the NFIP and approved insurers

***If you live in hurricane or tornado areas, additional windstorm rider may be required

Nationwide Homeowners Insurance Features and Discounts

Better roof replacement — Upgrades with newer and stronger materials.Brand-new belongings — Guaranteed replacement cost instead of depreciated actual cash value (ACV) when your belongings are damaged. SmartHome device discount — Get a discount for using a loss prevention device to detect fire and water damage.Service line protection — An add-on feature that covers the costs to repair service lines that run from the home to the street.Identity theft/cybersecurity coverage — An add-on feature that helps keep personal data secure amid a growing number of risks and cybercrimes.Water backup protection — An add-on feature that provides coverage for backup of a sewer or drain.Equipment breakdown protection — An add-on feature that covers the costs to repair or replace costly household appliances.

Nationwide Life Insurance Review

Nationwide Life Insurance – Product Name Only offers term life insurance with guaranteed conversion to permanent life products, whole life, universal life, guaranteed universal life, indexed universal life, and variable universal life. Nationwide offers a no medical exam life insurance product, Express Issue. Additionally, it has an intelligent underwriting program for ages 60 and under, with coverage up to $250,000.

Nationwide vs The Competition

Nationwide’s isn’t as large as other national competitors like Geico and State Farm based on market share. However, it has good rates and decent customer service.

Nationwide

GEICO

State Farm

AvailabilityNational presenceNational presenceNational presenceTypes of insurance offeredAuto, homeowners, lifeAuto, homeowners, lifeAuto, homeowners, lifeClaims and customer satisfaction

Ranked #9 in J.D. Power’s auto claims satisfactionRanked #14 in J.D. Power’s homeowners insurance customer satisfactionRanked #2 in J.D. Power’s life insurance customer satisfaction

Ranked #13 in J.D. Power’s auto claims satisfaction

Ranked #6 in J.D. Power’s auto claims satisfactionRanked #11 in J.D. Power’s homeowners insurance customer satisfaction Ranked #1 in J.D. Power’s life insurance customer satisfaction

Is Nationwide Trustworthy?

We checked the NAIC Complaint Index for complaints against Nationwide. Nationwide has relatively few complaints filed against it compared to other top insurers.

Nationwide’s financial stability is strong, with an A.M. Best’s rating of A+ (superior).

