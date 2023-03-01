WhatsNew2Day

Biden claims he had an ICU nurse whisper in his ear and breathe into him to make sure there was a ‘human connection’

President Joe Biden gushed awkwardly about the good treatment he received from Walter Reed’s nurses at a healthcare event Tuesday

Biden had been hospitalized in 1988 for double aneurysms

He remembered a nurse whispering in his ear and breathing on him so he would feel a “human connection”

The post Biden claims he had a nurse who would whisper in his ear and BREATHE on him appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.