Biden claims he had a nurse who would whisper in his ear and BREATHE on him

    Biden claims he had an ICU nurse whisper in his ear and breathe into him to make sure there was a ‘human connection’

    President Joe Biden gushed awkwardly about the good treatment he received from Walter Reed’s nurses at a healthcare event Tuesday
    Biden had been hospitalized in 1988 for double aneurysms
    He remembered a nurse whispering in his ear and breathing on him so he would feel a “human connection”

