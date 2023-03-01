CLOSE CALL! JetBlue Pilot Landing In Boston Takes ‘Evasive Action’ To Avoid Collision, FAA Says

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a JetBlue pilot had to make an “evasive action” while landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport when another aircraft crossed an intersecting runway.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Monday when a Learjet 60 took off without clearance as the JetBlue flight was preparing to land on another runway.

The FAA is currently investigating how close the two aircraft were, but preliminary data from Flightradar24 suggests they were about 530 feet apart.

An air traffic controller instructed the Learjet pilot to wait on one runway while the JetBlue flight landed on another, but the pilot of the Learjet disregarded the instructions and began a “takeoff roll” instead, the FAA said.

Although the Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly, the JetBlue pilot had to initiate a climb-out to avoid a collision as the Learjet crossed the intersection.

