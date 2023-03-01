Wed. Mar 1st, 2023

    Elon Musk is reportedly trimming some of Twitter’s office space in New York City

    Mar 1, 2023 , , , ,
    Twitter is cutting back on office space in New York too.

    Kena Betancur/Getty Images

    Twitter is subleasing 200,000 square feet of office space in Manhattan, Bloomberg reported.
    The move is reportedly part of CEO Elon Musk’s attempts to cut costs.
    Musk laid off more workers on last weekend in the company’s latest round of job cuts.

    Since Elon Musk took over last year, Twitter has been shrinking in every way possible. 

    This past weekend, Musk laid off hundreds of staffers, including some of his most loyal employees

    Musk has been laying off workers in a relentless effort to cut costs. Now, he’s chipping away at the company’s office space, too. 

    Twitter recently listed 200,000 square feet of office space between 245 and 249 W. 17th St in Manhattan for sublease, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing data from real estate company Savills. 

    The company has already been sued for failing to pay rent at its San Francisco headquarters and London office

    Twitter is not the only major tech company to cut back on office space in New York. Late last year, Meta also pulled back on office space in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards as part of an effort to lower expenses

    Twitter did not respond to Insider’s request for a comment.

     

