Wed. Mar 1st, 2023

    News

    FBI Director Christopher Wray Says COVID ‘Most Likely’ Came From Wuhan Lab

    By

    Mar 1, 2023 , , , , ,
    FBI Director Christopher Wray Says COVID ‘Most Likely’ Came From Wuhan Lab

    Fox News

    The FBI has for the first time made clear its assessment on the origins of COVID-19—with the bureau’s director, Christopher Wray, saying on Fox News Tuesday that it believes the virus leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

    “The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray told Fox’s Bret Baier. “Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab.”

    The interview comes on the heels of a Feb. 26 story from The Wall Street Journal, which cited a classified report by the U.S. Energy Department that came to the same conclusion after being undecided on the issue.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At least 16 killed, dozens injured in Greece train crash

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘had a Covid test for one of his children couriered to his home amid a shortage’

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    The coast of Southern California is becoming a hotspot for great white sharks

    Mar 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At least 16 killed, dozens injured in Greece train crash

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘had a Covid test for one of his children couriered to his home amid a shortage’

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    The coast of Southern California is becoming a hotspot for great white sharks

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Sonia Sotomayor pushes back on conservative SCOTUS justices who questioned the fairness of Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan, saying the US is ‘not a society of unlimited resources’

    Mar 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy