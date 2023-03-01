FBI Director Christopher Wray Says COVID ‘Most Likely’ Came From Wuhan Lab

Fox News

The FBI has for the first time made clear its assessment on the origins of COVID-19—with the bureau’s director, Christopher Wray, saying on Fox News Tuesday that it believes the virus leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

“The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray told Fox’s Bret Baier. “Here you are talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab.”

The interview comes on the heels of a Feb. 26 story from The Wall Street Journal, which cited a classified report by the U.S. Energy Department that came to the same conclusion after being undecided on the issue.

