Lightfoot Fails to Scrape Into 2nd Round of Chicago’s Very Nasty Mayoral Race

REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Chicago’s mayoral race, a bitter campaign rife with controversy and blunders, from gnome insults to accusations of fake Democrats, ended Tuesday with no candidate winning a majority of the vote, placing Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson in a runoff to be settled in April.
Incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot conceded defeat in the race on Tuesday night as it became increasingly clear that voters had rejected her bid for a second term in office. “I stand here with my head held high,” she said in her concession speech.
A runoff was expected, with pundits in the Windy City predicting that more than half of the nine candidates—all self-described Democrats in a nonpartisan race—had a chance of being among the top two to qualify for the runoff, but none could realistically carry more than 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday.