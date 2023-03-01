Wed. Mar 1st, 2023

    Chris Hayes Trashes ‘Pathetic’ Fox Hosts for Lying to Juice Ratings

    MSNBC host Chris Hayes on Tuesday laid into Fox News in the wake of an explosive court filing from earlier this month which showed that some of the network’s most-watched hosts failed to correct—and maybe even knowingly spread—falsehoods about the 2020 election.

    The information came to light because of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, which was filed in 2021.

    While network stars privately acknowledged the absurdity of election conspiracy theories, Fox “spread and endorsed” them, Dominion argued in the filing.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

