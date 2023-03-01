Bill Maher Finally Shares His Mind-Bending Definition of ‘Woke’

CNN

Bill Maher on Tuesday finally shared his own definition of a word that’s seemingly become a right-wing catch-all for “anything I don’t like”: woke.

When asked during a meandering hour-long conversation with CNN’s Jake Tapper to give a definition of the term, the comedian and HBO host called it “this collection of ideas that are not building on liberalism but very often undoing it.”

“I mean, five years ago Abraham Lincoln was not a controversial figure among liberals. We liked him. Now they take his name off schools and tear down his statues. Really, Lincoln isn’t good enough for you?” he said.

