Hasan Minhaj Absolutely Destroys ‘Glory Hole’ Tucker Carlson

Comedy Central

Hasan Minhaj returned for his second night guest-hosting The Daily Show on Tuesday. And this time, he had a bigger target in his sights than the Dilbert guy.

For his main story, the former correspondent decided to go all in on Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News over 2020 election disinformation.

“Fox knew the election wasn’t stolen but they said it anyway?!” Minhaj said in response to the newly released “bombshell” testimony. “That’s not shocking! If Brian Kilmeade ever completed a Wordle, that would be shocking.”

