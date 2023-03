WhatsNew2Day

Man dies ‘after being shot at home’: Scottish police hunt for ‘shooter’ as they ask for information

Officers called at around 1.15am on Tuesday at Nairn Road, Greenock

A 37-year-old man was found injured and taken to hospital, where he later died

The post Man dies ‘after being shot at home’: Police Scotland hunt ‘gunman’ as they appeal for information appeared first on WhatsNew2Day.