New Prince Harry Interview Drops—Along With an Update on ‘Spare’

Prince Harry is planning to add a new chapter to the paperback version of his book, Spare, it was claimed Wednesday, as an unreleased clip was posted of him facing a series of quick-fire questions from The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

In the 10-minute clip, which dropped Wednesday morning, the prince declared he would like to be reincarnated as an elephant—and that his “favorite smell” is his wife. Harry also chuckled when Colbert said he hates the royal family. “I’m reading this book and thinking: ‘Go get them, Harry!’” Colbert quipped.

The two at one stage had a discussion about British versus American language usage, with Harry mocking the American phrase “horseback riding” as opposed to the British usage, which is “horse riding,” saying: “Where else are you going to ride the horse?”

