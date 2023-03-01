Wed. Mar 1st, 2023

    Hoda Kotb's Mysterious Absences From the 'Today' Show Explained

    Hoda Kotb's Mysterious Absences From the 'Today' Show Explained

    Hoda Kotb’s mysterious absences from the Today show have been due to a “family health matter,” co-host Craig Melvin said Wednesday, after fans had raised concerns about the previously unexplained lineup change.

    Kotb hasn’t appeared live on the program since Feb. 17, with Savannah Guthrie also missing from Wednesday’s broadcast because she’s sick with COVID.

    “As for Hoda, we know some of you are wondering how she’s doing,” Melvin said on the show early Wednesday. “We can tell you Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter she’s been dealing with.” Melvin did not disclose further details about the health issue affecting one of Kotb’s family members.

