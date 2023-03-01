Britain’s Chaotic COVID Response Revealed in 100,000 Leaked Messages

Dado Ruvic/File Photo/Reuters

A senior British government minister had a coronavirus test for his child couriered to his home when the pandemic was raging and national panic was being stoked by a shortage of the crucial tests, a trove of WhatsApp messages leaked to the Daily Telegraph has revealed.

Then-Cabinet Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has been widely mocked as the “Minister for the 19th Century” owing to his anachronistic style, dress, and Victorian affectations, had the test personally delivered to his house by courier on Sept. 10, 2020, on the orders of a key aide to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Twenty people died of COVID in the U.K. on that day, official records show. With the country about to be plunged into a second wave of the disease, there was widespread panic as demand for testing services soared.

