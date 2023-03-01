‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Is the Fleetwood Mac Greatest Hits Phenomenon We Crave

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Daisy Jones & the Six is Fleetwood Mac cosplay, charting the formation, rise and fall of a ‘70s rock band whose combative personalities, personal and professional jealousies, substance abuse problems and emotional entanglements fuel their music and their downfall.

Adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s popular novel of the same name, it’s a story rooted in pop myth as much as reality—a situation that’s at once energizing and limiting. Marked by high highs and low lows, it’s akin to most rock albums: a collection of superb hits surrounded by more than a few skippable tracks.

Prime Video’s ten-episode series (premiering on Mar. 3) is a work of overwhelming nostalgia, imagining rock’s sex, drugs, and loud-guitared heyday in loving fashion (that’s modeled after Cameron Crowe’s reflective 2000 drama Almost Famous)—while literally structuring itself as a wistful bio-documentary.

