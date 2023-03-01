Wed. Mar 1st, 2023

    News

    Why Is Everyone on ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ So…Red?

    By

    Mar 1, 2023 , , , ,
    Why Is Everyone on ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ So…Red?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Bravo

    I fear that there is a climate disaster affecting New Jersey, specifically. How else can we explain the levels of pure heat currently radiating from its borders? Turn on your television on a Tuesday night, and you too will see that the high temperatures that science formerly thought the human body could withstand have been smashed to smithereens by the cast members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey. You could fry an egg on the skin of any person on this show.

    Now, believe me, I know that’s nothing new. I’ve seen all 12 fully aired seasons of RHONJ several times. These women have been known for their all-over crispy suntans since day one. Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe, brother to Teresa Giudice, even once had a promotional campaign for a local tanning salon. That salon? Sizzle Tans. Appropriate, since sizzling is what will happen to your skin if you don’t wear those protective volcanic suits, like the couple from Fire of Love, if you go within 50 feet of that man.

    But in Season 13, something is different. These women and men have no longer just been kissed by the sun, they look like they woke up next to it after too many vodka cranberries and a taste of Jersey’s finest, airhorn-filled club music. In short: They are no longer tan, they are fully red.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Israeli police use stun grenades, water cannon in crackdown on protests against judicial reform

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    H5N1 bird flu HAS mutated to infect people, scientists on ground zero in Cambodia say

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Analysis: Efforts to end Assad isolation gather speed after quake

    Mar 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Israeli police use stun grenades, water cannon in crackdown on protests against judicial reform

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    H5N1 bird flu HAS mutated to infect people, scientists on ground zero in Cambodia say

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Analysis: Efforts to end Assad isolation gather speed after quake

    Mar 1, 2023
    News Politics

    Chamber of Commerce’s Jordan Crenshaw on privacy regulation: ‘There’s a lack of trust’

    Mar 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy