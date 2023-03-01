Chris Pine Settles the Biggest ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Debate: ‘Harry Did Not Spit on Me’

REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

For a time, the cast drama surrounding Olivia Wilde’s sci-fi-flavored thriller Don’t Worry Darling was all anybody could talk about. And if you thought those days were through, think again, because Chris Pine is once again addressing one of the biggest (and dumbest) debates that bubbled up around the film’s release last year: Did Harry Styles really spit on him at the Venice Film Festival?

In an interview with Esquire published on Wednesday, Pine “maintains that nobody spat on anybody,” the article states.

The actor elaborated on “SpitGate” in an accompanying video interview for Esquire, saying, “Harry did not spit on me. Harry is a very, very kind guy. I was on the plane with my publicist and we’re flying back from Venice … and she wakes me up in a state and she says, ‘We have to craft a message about what happened in Venice.’ I had no idea what happened. She showed me the thing and it does look, indeed, like Harry spitting on me. He didn’t spit on me.”

