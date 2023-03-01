UGA Standout Was Street Racing Before Grisly Crash Killed Team Members: Cops

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jalen Carter, the University of Georgia standout expected to be a top pick in this year’s NFL draft, was allegedly zig-zagging and driving against traffic as he raced an SUV before it hit a curb and flew into an apartment building, killing his teammate and a recruiting staffer.

The terrifying details emerged Wednesday when cops in Athens, Georgia, announced they’d issued an arrest warrant for Carter on charges of reckless driving and racing—both misdemeanors—in connection to the crash that killed recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, 24, and teammate Devin Willock, 20.

Cops said Carter, 21, was driving more than double the speed limit in his 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk as he raced a 2021 Ford Expedition driven by a drunk LeCroy. A release said both vehicles frequently switched lanes and even drove against traffic “in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other.”

