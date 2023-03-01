Wed. Mar 1st, 2023

    News

    Tiny College Overtaken by DeSantis Scraps Diversity Efforts During Fiery Meeting

    Protesters raged as conservative trustees installed by Gov. Ron DeSantis at a tiny Florida public liberal arts college successfully voted to abolish the school’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives during a fiery meeting Tuesday.

    The school, New College of Florida, is known as one of the top public liberal art schools in the country, and also as a safe haven for LBGTQ+ students in the state.

    But the disintegration of the school’s small DEI office is the latest domino to fall in the governor’s efforts to transform public education in the state—leaving many students and alumni worried that New College is a staging ground for a larger push to limit freedom of speech in education by right-wing politicians nationwide.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

