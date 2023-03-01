McDonald’s franchise owners push back against the Cardi B and Offset celebrity meal, claiming the rappers go against company values

The Cardi B and Offset McDonald’s meal.

Some McDonald’s franchise owners are pushing back against the latest Offset and Cardi B celebrity meal.

Franchisees said they fear the celebrity couple runs counter to Mcdonald’s brand, WSJ reported.

“Across our marketing, we’re focused on putting McDonald’s at the center of culture,” the company told the Journal.

McDonald’s latest buzzy celebrity promotion featured a meal curated by Cardi B and Offset, but some franchise owners already want to severe ties with the rap stars.

The meal — which was described as the couple’s “date night” dinner and released on Valentine’s Day — has prompted some franchise owners to push back against the fast-food giant for its association with Cardi B and Offset, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the Journal, the dissenting owners said the lyrics and lifestyles of the celebrity couple don’t match up with the McDonald’s brand, and some have gone as far as refusing to promote the meal at their stores.

The Cardi B and Offset meal is the latest in McDonald’s recent slate of celebrity meals, dubbed “Famous Orders.” In recent years, the promotions have involved celebrities like BTS, Travis Scott, and Mariah Carey selecting items from the McDonald’s menu and selling them as a branded meal with themed packaging.

The promotions have been among the chain’s most successful marketing pushes in recent years, the Journal reported. A spokesman for McDonald’s told the Journal the meals aim to tie the fast-food chain to popular culture.

“Across our marketing, we’re focused on putting McDonald’s at the center of culture,” McDonald’s US Chief Marketing Officer Tariq Hassan told the Journal.

In its promotional material for the meal, McDonald’s has focused on the celebrity couple and pushed its restaurants as a date-night destination.

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” Offset said in a press release when the meal was announced. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

But some franchise owners said they fear association with Offset and Cardi B will diminish McDonald’s family-friendly brand, the Journal reported.

The Journal could not confirm the exact number of franchises opposed to the promotion, but noted that some of the complaints it viewed were from franchises in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic US.

McDonald’s told the Journal that its public perception remains a priority for the company.

“We’re always thoughtful in what we post on McDonald’s channels and careful to avoid language that might offend,” the company said.

