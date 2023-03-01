Matt Schlapp Rages About ‘Fake Journalists’ as Fox News Ignores CPAC

GO NAKAMURA

With this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference finally kicking off, organizer Matt Schlapp is now claiming he’s the “victim” of “fake journalists” amid an alleged groping scandal that’s overshadowed the right-wing confab and led to Fox News ignoring the event.

As a result of what appears to be a Fox blackout, in addition to a number of prominent Republicans having decided to skip CPAC 2023, Schlapp has turned to smaller conservative media outlets in an effort to hype this year’s event. And while he had largely avoided publicly mentioning the groping allegations, he broached the subject in a Wednesday interview with The Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard.

According to the CPAC boss, reports on the allegations that he groped a Herschel Walker staffer and that there are concerns about his leadership are nothing more than “fake journalists… pushing this leftist agenda and lying.” Schlapp is a “victim” of that, he claimed.

