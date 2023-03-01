Top Arizona GOPer Was Involved in 2nd Domestic Violence Incident, Police Reports Show

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / AP

Arizona’s Senate majority leader was twice involved in domestic violence incidents that left his then-wife bloody, police reports reveal. Despite pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in one of the cases, the politician later claimed under penalty of perjury that there was “no evidence that domestic violence has occurred during this marriage.”

Sonny Borrelli, the head of Arizona’s Senate Republicans, made headlines in February when he was subpoenaed in a Justice Department investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The probe is not Borrelli’s first brush with the criminal justice system. In 2001, he was charged with misdemeanor assault, over an incident involving his wife. Borrelli pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct, and has maintained that he never hit his wife, but that she assaulted him and that he took a guilty plea to protect his family and avoid a legal battle. Borrelli’s stepson has since backed his version of events.

But three years later, in a previously unreported incident, police found Borrelli’s then-wife hospitalized with more dramatic wounds. Despite placing the call to police in 2004, and previously pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in the 2001 case, Borrelli later claimed in divorce documents that his marriage had been free from domestic violence.

