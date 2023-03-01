Wed. Mar 1st, 2023

    News

    Top Arizona GOPer Was Involved in 2nd Domestic Violence Incident, Police Reports Show

    By

    Mar 1, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Top Arizona GOPer Was Involved in 2nd Domestic Violence Incident, Police Reports Show

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / AP

    Arizona’s Senate majority leader was twice involved in domestic violence incidents that left his then-wife bloody, police reports reveal. Despite pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in one of the cases, the politician later claimed under penalty of perjury that there was “no evidence that domestic violence has occurred during this marriage.”

    Sonny Borrelli, the head of Arizona’s Senate Republicans, made headlines in February when he was subpoenaed in a Justice Department investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The probe is not Borrelli’s first brush with the criminal justice system. In 2001, he was charged with misdemeanor assault, over an incident involving his wife. Borrelli pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct, and has maintained that he never hit his wife, but that she assaulted him and that he took a guilty plea to protect his family and avoid a legal battle. Borrelli’s stepson has since backed his version of events.

    But three years later, in a previously unreported incident, police found Borrelli’s then-wife hospitalized with more dramatic wounds. Despite placing the call to police in 2004, and previously pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in the 2001 case, Borrelli later claimed in divorce documents that his marriage had been free from domestic violence.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Earth’s ‘green lung’ rainforests take centre stage at talks in Gabon

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Greek PM Says ‘Tragic Human Error’ Caused Deadly Train Collision

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Toyah Cordingley murder suspect set to be flown to Queensland

    Mar 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Earth’s ‘green lung’ rainforests take centre stage at talks in Gabon

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Greek PM Says ‘Tragic Human Error’ Caused Deadly Train Collision

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Toyah Cordingley murder suspect set to be flown to Queensland

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    How to Secure Sensitive Business Data: Ensuring Privacy and Protection of Critical Information Assets

    Mar 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy