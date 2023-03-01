Greek PM Says ‘Tragic Human Error’ Caused Deadly Train Collision

On Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, attributed the fatal train collision that resulted in 32 casualties to “tragic human error.” He made this statement during a televised address after returning from the crash site near Larissa.

Mitsotakis commended the Greek Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis for his “honorable” decision to resign in the wake of the accident.

“His stance honors him, as everything shows that the drama is unfortunately due to mainly tragic human error,” Mitsotakis said.

During his visit to the hospital in Larissa, where many of the injured are being treated, the Prime Minister spoke with relatives of the deceased and missing. They questioned the reason behind the tragedy and emphasized the need to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

“It is very difficult what we are experiencing today as a country. We are talking about an unspeakable tragedy,” Mitsotakis told members of the news media. “One thing I can guarantee: we will find out the causes of this tragedy and do everything in our power to make sure this never happens again.”

