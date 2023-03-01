Wed. Mar 1st, 2023

    News

    This Week in Baby Yoda: Spin That Chair, Babe!

    By

    Mar 1, 2023 , ,
    This Week in Baby Yoda: Spin That Chair, Babe!

    Disney+

    The Mandalorian is back, which is great news for the most important contingent of humanity: Baby Yoda fans. I also believe this to be the largest contingent of humanity, because you are a damned liar if you aren’t in love with little Grogu’s little itty-bitty face that I just wanna squeeze, lil-cutie-oh-god-I-love-him-so-much-yes-I-do.

    Ahem.

    There’s a lot that goes on in each installment of The Mandalorian. With all that plotty stuff, it can be hard to keep track of what Grogu got up to alongside his Daddy Mando (Pedro Pascal). Here’s what you really need to know about The Mandalorian’s third-season premiere: What was the Child up to?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Man Accused Of Killing 3 Kentucky Officers And Police K-9 Found Dead In Jail, Sheriff Says

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    LIVESTREAM: Closing Arguments In Murdaugh Murders Trial

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-acting Met Commissioner faces probe over ‘regretful sex’ comments

    Mar 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Man Accused Of Killing 3 Kentucky Officers And Police K-9 Found Dead In Jail, Sheriff Says

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    LIVESTREAM: Closing Arguments In Murdaugh Murders Trial

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Ex-acting Met Commissioner faces probe over ‘regretful sex’ comments

    Mar 1, 2023
    News

    Major changes coming to Australia Post

    Mar 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy