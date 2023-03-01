This Week in Baby Yoda: Spin That Chair, Babe!

Disney+

The Mandalorian is back, which is great news for the most important contingent of humanity: Baby Yoda fans. I also believe this to be the largest contingent of humanity, because you are a damned liar if you aren’t in love with little Grogu’s little itty-bitty face that I just wanna squeeze, lil-cutie-oh-god-I-love-him-so-much-yes-I-do.

Ahem.

There’s a lot that goes on in each installment of The Mandalorian. With all that plotty stuff, it can be hard to keep track of what Grogu got up to alongside his Daddy Mando (Pedro Pascal). Here’s what you really need to know about The Mandalorian’s third-season premiere: What was the Child up to?

