Monthly News from Susan Miller — March 2023

Dear Reader,

March will be a major turning point of the year for three major planets will change signs. Mars will move to Cancer (after seven months in Gemini), Saturn will move to Pisces (after spending nearly three years in Aquarius), and Pluto will briefly move to Aquarius (after 15 years in Capricorn) to return more permanently to Aquarius in 2024 and stay for 20 years. In May, Jupiter will change signs too (after being a year in Aries). There is plenty of planetary traffic in the heavens!

If you only read one of my forecasts this year, please read this one. It’s all good news—life that seemed to bring all the same old situations without any change will now bring new conditions and a chance to dissolve former problems. Opportunities will sprout up in places where there were none for much too long. Indeed, the changes the planets will bring will be outstandingly welcome. In your forecast, I will show you how the move of each planet to a new sign will affect you. Always be sure to read for your Sun sign and rising sign (if you know it) for the most complete report. There are so many beautiful aspects that will shine like diamonds in this lovely month of March.

Keep in mind that Mercury will retrograde next month from April 21 to May 14, so while you have a strong, productive month in March, use it to your advantage. Move projects along with a sense of purpose.

Enjoy March, dear reader—it’s sensational, and April will be even better. Lots of changes are in the wind, and most will be welcome and benefit you in new ways.

Best wishes,

Susan

