Finally—A Pigmented Matte Lipstick That Doesn’t Dry Out Your Lips?

One of my favorite parts about being a beauty writer is having the opportunity to try out the latest product launches. Personally, lipsticks take the cake as my favorite product not only to wear but also to review. I think lipstick can pull a look together—even if it’s the only thing you have on your face, it makes it look like you actually tried. With that said, I finally got my hands on LYS Beauty’s new Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick, and let me tell you: it’s a game-changer for lipstick lovers. Read on to find out why.

The clean and Black-owned brand’s newly-launched Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick is a vegan and cruelty-free collection that features seven shades ranging from warm-toned nudes to deep pinks and reds: Dreamer (honey nude), Sincere (soft nude pink), Moody (warm mauve), Joyful (peachy coral), Rich AF (classic red), Desired (reddish brown), and Optimistic (berry rose).

