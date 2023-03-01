Murdaugh Prosecutors Urge Jurors to Convict a ‘Family Annihilator’

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial honed in on a feed room and inspected a wooded area during their visit on Wednesday to the crime scene where the disgraced lawyer’s wife and son were fatally shot in June 2021.

Their hour-long field trip to the Moselle hunting estate in South Carolina came shortly before closing arguments began in what has been dubbed the “trial of the century” by local media. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.

“After an exhaustive investigation, there is only one person who had the motive, who had the means, who had the opportunity to commit these crimes, and also whose guilty conduct after these crimes betrays him,” prosecutor Creighton Waters said during his closing arguments.

