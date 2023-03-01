The man accused of perpetrating an ambush-style shooting, which resulted in the deaths of three officers and a police K-9, has died.

Officials say Lance Storz took his own life on Tuesday morning while in custody at the Pike County Detention Center.

Storz faced charges of murder and attempted murder in relation to the June 30, 2022, shootout that resulted in the deaths of Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Capt. Ralph Frasure, and Prestonsburg police officer and K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins.

Drago, the police K-9, was also killed in the incident.

According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, one officer was trapped under gunfire for an extended period and suffered carbon monoxide poisoning, while the K-9 was fatally shot while inside the cruiser.

The post Man Accused Of Killing 3 Kentucky Officers And Police K-9 Found Dead In Jail, Sheriff Says appeared first on Breaking911.