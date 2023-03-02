Thu. Mar 2nd, 2023

    Lawmaker Proposes ‘Hanging on a Tree’ as Execution Method

    The House Criminal Justice Committee of the Tennessee legislature was discussing a bill to add the firing squad to electrocution and lethal injection as the state’s death penalty options when Rep. Sherrell suggested one more.

    “Could I put an amendment on that that would include hanging on a tree, also?” he inquired during Tuesday’s proceedings.

    Sherrell paused and sat with his hands folded before him, the fingers interlaced. His mouth briefly closed and his cheek registered a swirl of his tongue, as if he were savoring the moment.

